The Pentagon instructed US Central Command (CENTCOM) several days ago to complete preparations for the possibility of resuming large-scale military operations against Iran, Channel 12 News reported, citing senior American officials

The report emphasized that the instructions did not specify a date for launching an attack, and US President Donald Trump has not yet decided whether to resume the fighting.

According to the report, officials in the United States and Israel believe the attack could take place before the US midterm elections, and possibly even before Israel's elections, which are scheduled to be held a week earlier.

If hostilities resume, they are expected to include extensive strikes against energy facilities, infrastructure, and nuclear sites in Iran.

A senior Pentagon official told Channel 12 News: "The role of the Department of Defense is to develop and present military options to the president."