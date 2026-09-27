Several people were arrested Sunday morning near RAF Fairford in Britain on suspicion of explosives-related offenses.

The arrests come after security around the base - used by the US Air Force - was significantly heightened in recent days, with roadblocks set up in the area, armed police restricting access to the facility, and emergency vehicles stationed nearby.

According to Sky News, Gloucestershire Police said British Army bomb disposal experts had been called to the area and were examining several vehicles. Residents living nearby were also evacuated.

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In August, two IRGC insiders told the Financial Times that Iranian forces have weighed strikes on US assets in southeastern Europe, such as Bulgaria and Cyprus. They also said that Iran has examined attacking submarine fiber-optic cables in the Strait of Hormuz if tensions escalate.

In July, the IRGC threatened that RAF Fairford, used by US bombers conducting strikes against Iran, could be considered a legitimate military target.

RAF Fairford, located near Swindon, is home to units including the US Air Force's 501st Combat Support Wing headquarters and the 420th Air Base Squadron. According to the unit's website, the base serves as a key forward operating location for US bombers in Europe under the Air Force Global Strike Command.

The US Air Force told Reuters that it was aware of the reports but declined to provide details about the protective measures implemented at the base.