A change has been made ahead of the ceremony to be held Wednesday evening in memory of those who fell in the October 7 war. After soldiers were informed in the morning that they would not be permitted to be absent from the ceremony because of women’s singing, the commander of the Golani Training Base instructed in the afternoon that soldiers from the Hesder platoons would sit at the edge of the stands and would be permitted to leave in an orderly manner before the women’s singing begins.

The decision was made following efforts by the training base rabbi, Capt. Rabbi Uri Levy. As part of the changes made ahead of the ceremony, it was also decided that the Hesder platoon would not participate in the honor guard and that a planned solo by female members of the band would not be performed.

Under the updated instructions, female and male performers will appear together on stage only during the singing of “Hatikva" at the conclusion of the ceremony, as part of a general performance involving all participants.

The change comes after the training base rabbi sent a message to the soldiers Wednesday morning explaining that, under the IDF’s Joint Service regulations, soldiers could not be absent from a state ceremony because of women’s singing or their religious way of life.

“Dear soldiers, this evening we will hold the ceremony in memory of those who fell in the War of Revival. The ceremony is also expected to include women’s singing. Nevertheless, in accordance with the Joint Service regulations, at state ceremonies there is no possibility of being absent from the ceremony because of women’s singing or one’s way of life," Rabbi Levy wrote.

He added: “Therefore, I ask everyone to respect the ceremony and remember that ‘proper conduct precedes Torah.’ Anyone who finds this difficult may lower his head and refrain from looking toward the stage during the singing."

“This is an important ceremony of remembrance, respect, and unity, and particularly in these days, it is important that we stand together, side by side, with mutual respect," he said.

Rabbi Levy concluded his message: “With God’s help, may we merit days of unity among the people of Israel, joy, and good news, and may we always remember those who gave their lives for the people of Israel."

Following the change, the Women of Soldiers for the Sanctity of the Camp group, part of the Hotam organization, stated: “The beginning of a correction. It is important to allow every soldier to maintain his way of life, and not only Hesder soldiers."

The organization added: “The IDF is a Jewish army, and the sanctity of the camp is a fundamental value for which the Military Rabbinate and commanders are responsible."