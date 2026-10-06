An extraordinary royal visit took place in Binyamin today as His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III, King of the Warri Kingdom of Nigeria, arrived in the region as part of efforts to strengthen international ties with influential leaders across Africa.

Israel Ganz, Governor of the Binyamin Regional Council and Chairman of the Yesha Council, hosted the Nigerian king and his delegation at Psagot Winery. The delegation then continued to Ancient Shiloh.

King Ogiame Atuwatse III is the 21st Olu of Warri and King of the Warri Kingdom in Delta State, Nigeria. The kingdom has a history spanning more than 500 years and is home to the Itsekiri people.

Located in the heart of the Niger Delta, the Warri Kingdom is a major center of oil and gas activity. Alongside his royal role, King Atuwatse has extensive experience in the energy sector and leads companies involved in infrastructure and maritime services. He also works to promote investment and economic development and maintains international ties aimed at strengthening his kingdom’s position on the global stage.

The visit to Binyamin was held as a gesture of friendship and as part of ongoing efforts to expand international partnerships and build relationships with influential leaders across Africa. The visit also provided an opportunity to deepen the king’s familiarity with Binyamin and explore potential areas of future cooperation and engagement.

King Atuwatse arrived in Israel as part of a large international Christian delegation. His visit to Binyamin is part of a broader effort led by Ganz to expand the circle of friends of the communities of Judea and Samaria and establish relationships with leaders and public figures from around the world, including Africa.

During their visit to Psagot Winery, Ganz presented the king and members of his delegation with the significance of the Binyamin region, the Jewish people’s historic connection to the area, and the region’s remarkable growth and development.

The delegation toured the winery, sampled local wines, and learned about Binyamin’s wine industry and agricultural sector.

The Binyamin Regional Council is also advancing plans for a power station in the future Rantis Industrial Zone, with the goal of making Binyamin one of Israel’s key energy hubs. The initiative is part of the region’s continued economic growth and the development of infrastructure projects of national importance.

Following the winery visit, the king and his delegation traveled to Ancient Shiloh. Eliana Passentin, Director of the International Desk of the Binyamin Regional Council, presented the history of the site where the Tabernacle stood for centuries, the archaeological discoveries uncovered there, and Shiloh’s central place in the biblical story of the Jewish people.

Ganz said he was pleased to host the Nigerian king and introduce him to the developing Binyamin region.

"The Land of the Bible draws leaders from around the world," Ganz said. "Those who come here, meet our residents, and visit Ancient Shiloh see firsthand the depth of the Jewish people’s connection to their land.

"We are building partnerships and opening Binyamin to the world. We will continue expanding our circle of friends and translating these relationships into partnership and support for Israel and for the communities of Judea and Samaria."