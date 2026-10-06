A 50-year-old father and 13-year-old son were severely and moderately injured Tuesday morning when a vehicle exploded on Meir Feinstein Street in Jerusalem's Armon Hanatziv neighborhood.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics are providing the injured with medical treatment at the scene.

MDA EMT Haki Har-Kesef shared, "We received a number of reports of a car explosion, and we arrived at the scene quickly and in large forces."

"We saw the vehicle going up in flames, with shards around it. Nearby was a man of about 50 and a boy of about 13, conscious and suffering from burns and injuries to their bodies. We provided them with medical treatment and evacuated them in an MDA mobile ICU to the hospital, while continuing to provide medical treatment."