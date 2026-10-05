Three Palestinian Arabs were arrested Monday morning in a series of operations by detectives and officers from the Judea Arrow Unit of the Judea and Samaria District Police on suspicion of pollution, possession of weapons, and terrorism offenses.

In the first case, a resident of the village of Deir Sammit in his 40s was arrested after publishing videos on social media in recent weeks showing himself dumping sewage waste into stream channels in Judea and Samaria.

Police noted that the suspect also boasted about his actions and claimed that this was his way of harming Israeli residents and Israeli territory. In one of the videos, he said: “These are our deeds, and we are proud of them."

The suspect was arrested at his home and taken for questioning on suspicion of contaminating groundwater. The sewage truck he owns was confiscated for further proceedings.

In another operation, carried out with the assistance of troops from the Etzion Brigade, forces raided the home of a 52-year-old Bethlehem resident. During the search, a Glock handgun, a magazine, and ammunition were found. The suspect was arrested and is expected to be brought before a court for a hearing on extending his detention.

At the same time, an 18-year-old Palestinian resident of Sa’ir was arrested on suspicion of throwing rocks and firebombs at security forces.

According to police, in July the suspect threw rocks from the yard of his home at IDF troops passing through the area, and in a separate incident in April, he threw rocks from the roof of his home at the forces.

He was also transferred for questioning by the Judea Arrow Unit and is expected to be brought before a court for an extension of his detention.