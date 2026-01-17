A human embryo in the early stages of pregnancy was found Saturday morning inside a sewage pipe in a residential building on Ben Gurion Boulevard in Hadera's Olga neighborhood.

The unusual incident came to light after residents of the building reported a blockage in the sewage system and over the course of several days attempted to locate its source.

When the sewer cover was opened, the residents noticed an unusual finding at the bottom of the pipe - a lifeless embryo.

The residents then summoned Israel Police and Magen David Adom, who arrived at the scene and began initial handling of the incident.

Findings indicate that the fetus was miscarried, apparently between the fifth and sixth week of pregnancy, and the initial assessment is that this was a natural miscarriage.

The fetus will be transferred to the National Institute of Forensic Medicine, where a DNA test will be conducted as part of further examination of the circumstances.