טקס האזכרה הממלכתי- 7 באוקטובר

The state memorial ceremony for the October 7 massacre is being held Monday afternoon at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, marking three years since the Hamas attack.

The ceremony is dedicated to the memory of those murdered in the massacre and to honoring acts of heroism by civilians and security forces during the October 7 attack.

Earlier Monday, a separate state ceremony was held at the Great Leaders of the Nation section of Mount Herzl in memory of IDF soldiers and members of the security forces who fell during the war.