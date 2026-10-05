A vehicle registered to a driver employed by the Prime Minister’s Office was present at the scene of an attempted assassination of Mor Domrani, the son of Shalom Domrani, in Ashkelon over the weekend, Channel 12 News reported on Monday.

According to the report, following reports of gunfire in the city, nine suspects were arrested on suspicion of attempting to assassinate Domrani. During the investigation, it emerged that the vehicle that came under fire is registered to Boaz Assayag, a driver in the Prime Minister’s Office who previously testified in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s trial in his capacity as a driver in the Prime Minister’s motorcade.

The report emphasized that the vehicle is not part of the Prime Minister’s motorcade.

According to the report, Assayag’s son was driving the vehicle at the time of the incident and was also arrested as part of the investigation. Police currently believe that the suspects opened fire on the vehicle as part of an attempt to harm Mor Domrani.

During a court hearing, a police representative said that following the incident, the vehicle arrived at the Erez Crossing. An airsoft pistol and a police identification cap were found in the possession of Assayag’s son, while emergency lights were found inside the vehicle.

The vehicle is currently being held by police. All of the suspects were arrested as part of the investigation, and some were subsequently released to house arrest. The investigation is ongoing.