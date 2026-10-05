The kosher fast-food chain Zalman’s, which began as a young entrepreneurial venture founded by Chabad-Lubavitch hasidim, is taking a historic leap forward and becoming a major player in Israel’s national food market.

Kamari Retail Group announced that it has signed a major deal to acquire 50% of the chain for approximately NIS 3.5 million, valuing Zalman’s at around NIS 7 million.

The chain was founded by Moshe Zalman Olive, an American-born Chabad hasid, out of a deep love for the flavors and experience of the American street food on which he grew up. Zalman’s developed a unique kosher mehadrin fast-food concept offering high-quality beef hot dogs, corn dogs, hearty corned beef sandwiches, sausage toast and schnitzels at accessible prices, including beef hot dog sandwiches starting at NIS 38 and children’s meals for NIS 19.

A major turning point in establishing the chain’s standing among the haredi public came with its transition to the stringent Badatz Eida Haharedit kosher certification, a move that enabled it to expand beyond secular and Religious Zionist population centers and reach haredi consumers.

The chain currently operates 12 branches across Israel, including in Jerusalem, Bnei Brak, Tel Aviv and Ra’anana. The new partnership with Kamari Group, known for its extensive operations and franchise network of more than 130 convenience stores and over 50 branches in the restaurant, pharmacy and café sectors, is expected to significantly accelerate its expansion.

Under the strategic plan, the sides intend to increase the number of branches to approximately 20 by the end of 2026, and later aim for an ambitious target of around 40 locations nationwide. In addition to its existing locations, the chain is expected to expand soon into additional haredi population centers, including Elad, Beit Shemesh, Beitar Illit and Modi’in Illit.

Assaf Kamari, one of the owners of Kamari Retail Group, said the central goal of the deal is to take Zalman’s distinctive American-kosher concept and make it accessible to broader audiences across the country.

For Zalman’s, the move represents a major milestone, transforming a young brand that grew out of the community into a nationwide fast-food chain.