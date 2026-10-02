An investigation by the Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA), reported by The Telegraph, has identified social media posts by four NHS consultants that appeared to justify terrorist attacks against Israelis and Jews.

Among the posts were comments about the October 7, 2023 massacre, when Hamas terrorists murdered 1,200 Israelis and abducted more than 250 people. One NHS consultant in Surrey shared a post describing the attack as “creative," while another doctor in Keighley called it “justified."

Dr. Mohamed Saad Rashad, a consultant ophthalmologist at Ashford and St Peter’s Hospitals in Surrey, reposted images of Hamas terrorists using motorized paragliders on October 7. The images had been accompanied by the caption “creativity" and three heart emojis. He also shared a graphic stating: “From the River to the Sea Palestine will be free #AlAqsaFlood".

Rashad, who received the Educator of the Year 2025 award at the British Muslim Awards Ceremony, later shared an image of a man holding a sign that read: “On Oct 7th Israel killed its own people & covered it up to justify genocide."

In April 2025, he also shared a post calling for jihad. The translated message stated: “Jihad with weapons against the occupation in Palestine is obligatory upon every capable Muslim in the Islamic world," and added: “Providing the resistance with military, financial, political and legal support is a religious obligation."

Louise Stead, chief executive of Ashford and St Peter’s Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said the trust “was not aware of the social media posts until they were brought to our attention by The Telegraph".

She added, “The views expressed in the posts are not representative of the trust and do not reflect our values.

“Following receipt of the information provided, immediate action was taken in line with our organisational policies."

After being approached by The Telegraph, Rashad said, “I am deeply sorry for resharing a number of posts without properly reading or considering them. I unequivocally reject anti-Semitism, racism and all forms of discrimination. I do not support Hamas or any other proscribed organisation and condemn terrorism, hostage-taking and deliberate attacks against civilians.

“I was deeply distressed by the killing of Israeli civilians and taking of hostages on 7 October 2023, just as I have been profoundly affected by the enormous loss of civilian life and humanitarian suffering in Gaza.

“Some of the material referred to was reposted by me rather than authored by me. With hindsight, I should have exercised greater care before sharing politically sensitive material and considered how it could be interpreted without its wider context. I regret that I did not do so."

He added: “During approximately 15 years working in the NHS, I have treated patients and worked alongside colleagues of different religions, ethnicities and nationalities without discrimination.

“My position is unequivocal: I support the dignity and protection of innocent human life and oppose antisemitism, racism, terrorism and deliberate attacks against civilians. I reject any suggestion that I support such conduct."

Another doctor identified in the investigation, Dr. Shabina Sultan, a general rheumatologist and clinical lead in osteoporosis at NHS Airedale General Hospital in Keighley, appeared to defend the October 7 attacks in a social media exchange.

When another user noted that many Israelis had been attending the Nova music festival when they were taken hostage, Sultan responded: “When people are occupied, resistance is justified!"

Sultan, who remains registered with the General Medical Council (GMC), also described the October 7 attacks as a “symptom of a deep rooted disease which was created by the west".

An Airedale NHS Foundation Trust spokesman said the organization had provided “guidance for colleagues on the use of social media within the context of our values" and that any concerns raised would be reviewed and “appropriate action" taken.

The CAA investigation also examined posts by Dr. Jawad Azhar, a gastroenterology and acute medicine consultant at Good Hope Hospital in Birmingham.

Following the October 2025 attack at Heaton Park Synagogue, in which two worshippers were killed on Yom Kippur, Azhar shared a video of a boy saying he wanted to take revenge “for what they have done to our land" and asking, “would they accept their children being fatherless like us?"

Azhar captioned the video: “This is how freedom fighters are born."

The following day, he posted: “Who remembers Christchurch mosque terrorism? #ManchesterSynagogue", referencing the 2019 mass shootings at mosques in New Zealand.

In February 2024, Azhar, who also remains registered with the GMC, wrote: “Zionist means that you have taken over somebody’s home, killed the inhabitants including children. It’s something to be ashamed of."

Stephen Silverman, CAA director of investigations and enforcement, said the latest examples had brought the medical profession “into disrepute".

“What is happening in British medicine is a national disgrace. Jewish people may be feeling the effects most keenly, but nobody wants to be treated by unhinged extremists. It’s past time that the authorities address the crisis," he said.

The GMC said it considers every complaint it receives and can take action when evidence indicates that patient safety or public confidence in doctors could be at risk.

“We are clear that antisemitism is completely unacceptable. We assess every concern raised with us and we take action where there is evidence that patient safety or public confidence in doctors may be at risk," a GMC spokesman said.

“We often receive multiple concerns, often social media related, about the same doctor or incident. In those circumstances, we will take forward a single investigation while closing duplicates, and so complaint volumes should not be treated as equivalent to the number of doctors or distinct cases."

The spokesman added: “Many concerns raised with us will not meet the threshold for a fitness to practise investigation. Some concerns are more appropriately dealt with locally, and we share information with employers so that they can consider the action.

“We actively listen and engage with doctors and communities, sharing information and insight to inform our work."

NHS England said it was implementing all recommendations from a Lord Mann review this past June, including mandatory training, and stressed that antisemitism and racism have no place in the health service.

“We do not condone any form of anti-Semitism and racism in the NHS, and all local organisations must take a zero-tolerance approach to this - including police involvement and criminal prosecution where appropriate," an NHS England spokesman said.