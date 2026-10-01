British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has reignited the explosive Brexit debate, saying Britain should consider eventually rejoining the European Union.

Burnham said Brexit had "done more harm than good" and argued that the UK should examine a range of options for its future relationship with Brussels - including returning to the EU altogether.

He stressed that he is not calling for an immediate second referendum. Instead, he said Britain should develop a long-term plan for its relationship with the bloc and examine the potential advantages and disadvantages of closer integration.

The remarks represent a major shift from Labour's position during the 2024 election campaign, when the party pledged to keep Britain outside the EU and ruled out returning to the single market or customs union.

Burnham had previously said Brexit had harmed Britain but promised not to reopen the divisive issue. His latest comments therefore mark a dramatic reversal of his campaign position.

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed the possibility of Britain eventually returning to the EU, calling it "very good news," while stressing that Britain would have to accept the full terms of membership.

The issue is likely to fuel a fresh political battle in Britain, where Brexit remains deeply divisive nearly a decade after the 2016 referendum.

Britain formally left the EU in January 2020, ending more than four decades of membership.