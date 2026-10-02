Loud blasts were reported Thursday night in Sanaa, the Yemeni capital held by the Iran-backed Houthi movement, according to AFP.

The rebel-affiliated Saba news agency accused Saudi Arabia of carrying out what it described on social media as “Saudi aggression."

The reports followed an announcement by the Saudi-led coalition that it had intercepted and destroyed four drones launched by the Houthis toward Khamis Mushait in southern Saudi Arabia, along with two ballistic missiles targeting Khamis Mushait and Jazan.

Yemen returned to fighting in July after several years of relative calm, with the Houthis battling the Riyadh-backed government.

In recent weeks, the Houthis have seized Yemen’s entire Red Sea coastline, including the port city of Mokha, as well as three strategically important islands overlooking the Bab al-Mandab Strait.