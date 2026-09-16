Israeli political analyst Amit Segal commented on Wednesday on Saudi Arabia’s recent efforts to confront the Houthi threat, arguing that despite years of public criticism of Israel, Riyadh has ultimately turned to Israel for assistance.

In a video commentary posted on social media, Segal said it was "ironic" that Saudi Arabia had spent three years "bashing Israel and fueling antisemitism," but found itself without effective help from other partners when facing the Houthis in Yemen.

Segal referred to Saudi Arabia’s defense pact with Pakistan and Turkey, saying that when Riyadh sought assistance, neither provided the response it was looking for. He also noted that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman appealed to President Donald Trump for US military action against the Houthis, but Trump declined.

"So who are they quietly turning to now and actually getting help from? Yes, Israel," Segal said.

He concluded: "Because at the end of the day, when the Saudis are in real trouble, they don't pray to Mecca, they pray to Jerusalem."

Segal’s remarks came amid reports that Israel has begun providing intelligence to Saudi Arabia through American mediation. According to a diplomat from one of the countries in the region, the Saudi request was first directed to the United States, which then relayed it to Israeli officials.

Israeli officials agreed to provide assistance based on the assessment that the Houthis represent both a direct threat and a broader regional problem. A foreign official familiar with the contacts said American representatives had told participants in discussions in Egypt that Israel possesses a substantial amount of high-quality intelligence on Houthi forces and infrastructure.

That intelligence is based in part on the operational experience accumulated by Israel’s defense establishment since the Houthis opened an active front against Israel following the events of October 7. The stated purpose of the intelligence transfer is to help preserve freedom of navigation through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

The contacts followed reports that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called Trump twice to urge the United States to launch strikes against the Iran-backed Houthis as they advanced toward the Red Sea chokepoint. Trump rejected the request, while US officials said Washington would instead provide Saudi Arabia with intelligence on Houthi positions and targeting information.