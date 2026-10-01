A 35-year-old Israeli citizen affiliated with the Satmar Hasidic movement and working as a teacher at a Jewish school in the United States is being held by immigration authorities and faces deportation. An immigration judge recently rejected his request for release on bail, while dozens of members of the haredi community gathered outside the courthouse in support of him.

The man has lived in the United States since 2022 on a religious worker visa. He was arrested by immigration authorities last August. The case stems from an incident in November 2023 in Ramapo, New York, when he drove his vehicle toward protesters demonstrating against the display of an Israeli flag on a local town hall. The protesters were filmed removing the flag.

He was initially detained on suspicion of hate crimes, but those charges were later dropped. In February 2024, he reached a plea agreement in which he admitted to a minor disorderly conduct offense and was fined $325. Despite the resolution of the criminal case, immigration authorities revoked his legal status and visa last May.

His attorneys have filed a lawsuit arguing that the deportation proceedings constitute political harassment targeting his freedom of religion and expression. They also argue that his religious opposition to the State of Israel is being improperly conflated with antisemitism. His attorney acknowledged that his client opposes the State of Israel for religious reasons but said he completely rejects allegations of antisemitism.

The Department of Homeland Security maintains that the man is unlawfully present in the United States following the revocation of his status and said the administration is enforcing immigration laws against individuals who violate public-order requirements.

Speaking by phone from the detention facility, the man said he participated in the protest “to show the world that true Judaism wants peace" and maintained that his actions were peaceful.