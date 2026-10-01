The Haftorah for Shemini Atzeret (1 Kings 8:54-66) takes us back nearly three thousand years to the dedication of the First Temple in Jerusalem.

The account opens as King Solomon rises “from before the altar of the Lord, from kneeling on his knees with his hands spread toward heaven" (I Kings 8:54). He turns to the assembled nation and blesses them, thanking Hashem for fulfilling His promises to Israel.

The timing is significant. Scripture describes fourteen days of celebration in Jerusalem - seven days for the dedication of the Temple followed by the seven days of Sukkot. The final verse of the Haftorah then tells us: “On the eighth day he sent the people away, and they blessed the king, and went to their tents joyful and glad of heart" for all the goodness that Hashem had shown His people (8:66).

Jewish tradition identifies that “eighth day" as having been Shemini Atzeret.

So when we read this Haftorah, we are reading about Jews gathered on the Temple Mount, praying and rejoicing at the Temple. And this year, those verses have taken on a special resonance.

Over the past decade, Jewish prayer on the Temple Mount has become increasingly open and visible. On the first day of Chol Hamoed this year, more than 1,100 Jews ascended the Mount, with footage showing groups praying there openly.

Earlier this year, police began permitting approved printed prayer sheets, and in August worshippers were reportedly allowed, in a limited trial, to bring prayer books onto the Mount, although there is still no general permit.

The restrictions remain frustrating and at times absurd. But the direction of events is unmistakable: Jewish prayer on the Temple Mount is becoming an increasingly established reality.

Sukkot this year provided another example.

The Mishnah, describing what happened when the first day of Sukkot fell on Shabbat, records that, “They would bring their lulavim to the Temple Mount" (Sukkah 4:4). This year, too, the first day of Sukkot fell on Shabbat - precisely the calendrical circumstance described by the Mishnah.

And while police restrictions on the use of the Four Species on the Mount have continued, this Sukkot, some Israelis nevertheless succeeded in performing the mitzvah there. Reports indicate that sets of the Four Species were clandestinely brought up and then passed from person to person during prayer.

And so, nearly two thousand years after the destruction of the Second Temple, Jews stood on the Temple Mount during Sukkot holding the same Four Species described by the Mishnah.

Such developments do not mean that everything has changed. There are still serious restrictions on Jewish worship there, and there is also a well-known halakhic debate regarding ascent to the Mount. Those who do ascend generally follow rabbinic rulings permitting entry only to specific areas and after the required preparations.

But the historical change is nonetheless real.

For most of the past two millennia, Jews could only turn toward Jerusalem and pray for the day when Zion would once again become the center of Jewish spiritual life. Even after the establishment of the State of Israel and the reunification of Jerusalem in 1967, open Jewish prayer on the Temple Mount remained largely forbidden.

A prayer book on the Temple Mount may seem like a small thing. So might a Jew holding a lulav and etrog there for a few moments. But after centuries in which such acts were unimaginable, they carry enormous symbolic weight.

Our Haftorah begins with Solomon rising from prayer on the Temple Mount and ends with the Jewish people departing Jerusalem “joyful and glad of heart," with the Temple at the center of that entire scene.

For us, the Temple described in the Haftorah is still something we await. Three times every day we pray for the restoration of the Divine service to Jerusalem, and throughout the year we ask Hashem to rebuild His House.

The sight of Jews praying on the Mount, and of Israelis performing the mitzvah of the Four Species there, is another step in the return of Jewish worship to the place where it stood at the heart of our national life.

On Shemini Atzeret, as we hear the Haftorah’s account of King Solomon and the Jewish people celebrating at the newly built Temple, those ancient verses take on a new immediacy.

May we merit the day when Jews no longer need to hide a prayer book or conceal a lulav in order to pray at Judaism’s holiest site, and when the plea we recite each day is finally fulfilled: “May our eyes behold Your return to Zion in mercy."