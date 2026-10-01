Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday praised the Israeli passenger who helped thwart a planned attack aboard a Flydubai flight to Israel, saying his actions, together with those of the pilots and crew, prevented a major disaster.

"I met with this Israeli, this unbelievable Israeli, his name is Yaniv, who did this thing. And I asked him, you know, how did you do it? And he said, well, I just had to do it," Netanyahu told Fox News host Sean Hannity. "I had to act to save his family was there."

Netanyahu said the passenger acted with exceptional courage as the aircraft carrying 174 passengers began to lose control after an apparent attack in the cockpit. "He acted with coolness of judgment and heroism that is just tremendous courage that prevented another 9/11," he said.

According to Netanyahu, the wounded Indian pilot managed to unlock the cockpit door, allowing Yaniv, who had rushed forward from row 16, to enter the cockpit. Netanyahu said Yaniv confronted the attacking pilot, pulled him away from the controls and took the pilot's seat, while other passengers and crew members helped restrain the attacker and stabilize the aircraft.

"I spoke earlier today with President Trump, who really was appreciative of this," Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu told Hannity the incident was still under investigation when asked whether there was any indication of Iranian involvement.

"Well, it's too early to say," Netanyahu responded. "The attacking pilot is now being investigated in Saudi Arabia. I think he'll be taken to the Emirates, where he comes from, or at least where he left, where he flew off from."

Netanyahu also addressed the foiled plot near RAF Fairford in Britain and accused the British government of responding to Israeli intelligence with sanctions against Israel.

"You want to hear how absurd things are there and how far the anti-Israel propaganda has gone," Netanyahu said. "We gave the Brits the intel that there was going to be an attack and it's an Iranian-sponsored attack and pretty much the next day they slapped sanctions on us."

"The caving in, the collapse before the Islamist-Marxist alliance is very dangerous for the future of the West," he added.