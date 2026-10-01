The Zehut party filed an urgent police complaint on Wednesday evening following the publication of an Arabic-language social media video explicitly calling to “set up an ambush, physically harm, take revenge on, and punish" party chairman Moshe Feiglin.

The video follows a series of inflammatory online posts targeting Feiglin, triggered by his visit to the Temple Mount on Wednesday morning and positions expressed throughout his election campaign.

Addressing the incitement, Feiglin stated: “Threats and calls for an ambush will not deter us. The root of the struggle for our existence begins on the Temple Mount - the sacred site of the Jewish people - and it is there that our sovereignty is ultimately determined. We cannot accept a reality in which extremist elements attempt to intimidate and silence public officials who present the simple, clear truth without fear."

“We demand that the Israel Police act immediately to apprehend those inciting violence and make unequivocally clear who holds sovereign authority in this country," he concluded.