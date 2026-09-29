US President Donald Trump on Monday strongly rejected a report by Axios claiming his administration had offered Iran sanctions relief and access to frozen funds in exchange for concrete concessions on its nuclear program.

The report, citing US officials, said Trump was prepared to ease sanctions and release Iranian assets that are currently frozen if Tehran agreed to specific steps concerning its nuclear activities.

The reported proposal comes as Qatari and Pakistani mediators seek to facilitate another round of indirect negotiations between Washington and Tehran. The two sides remain divided over key issues, with Iran seeking to make the Strait of Hormuz and the US naval blockade central to the talks, while the Trump administration is demanding commitments on Iran’s nuclear program.

According to Axios, a US official familiar with the negotiations described the discussions as "positive and constructive" and said Iran "has indicated they are flexible on the nuclear issues." The official stressed, however, that significant differences remain and that there will be no agreement "unless the nuclear issues are addressed."

"The sides still remain apart on the timing of the commitments and who takes which steps first," the official said.

The official also said Washington believes its position is improving as maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz increases while the blockade and sanctions continue to put pressure on Iran.

"The Strait of Hormuz traffic continues to rise and the blockade and sanctions continue to degrade Iran's position. The US position gets stronger every day and President Trump remains patient and fully committed to his goal that Iran never have a nuclear weapon," the official said.

The official added that the White House remains doubtful of Iranian commitments, accusing Tehran of violating its previous memorandum of understanding by firing on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz in July.

"The US needs assurances this time that Iran is serious and it's not just them trying to get out of the tough situation they are in," the official said.

Trump directly disputed the Axios report in a post on Truth Social. "Axios just released a story that 'Trump' offered Sanctions Relief and Frozen Funds to Iran. This is untrue. I offered them NOTHING!"

He subsequently attacked the report as false, writing, "Axios’ story, like most others, is a HOAX, used only for purposes of satisfying their Trump Derangement Syndrome. They should withdraw this fake story, IMMEDIATELY!"