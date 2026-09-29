A young Islamic preacher from Melbourne known as Abu Ahmed called on his followers to avoid associating with Jews and Christians and to take up arms against them.

The remarks were made during a sermon delivered by the preacher in July. He argued that spiritual opposition alone was insufficient and urged his listeners to develop anger toward those he described as enemies of Islam.

Among the groups he singled out were Jews, Christians, atheists and Zionists.

The remarks have renewed debate in Australia over how authorities deal with extremist preachers and the legal tools available to combat incitement.

In January, Australia’s parliament faced a crisis over legislation aimed at expanding the fight against incitement. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was forced to shelve some of the measures following opposition from the opposition and the Greens.

Against this backdrop, security officials have expressed frustration over what they describe as limited ability to confront extremist figures. ASIO Director-General Mike Burgess warned that the terrorism threat is higher than the official assessment.

Australian national security experts have also warned about the spread of extremist centers in suburban areas, urging authorities to take action over concerns that they could become breeding grounds for jihadist activity.