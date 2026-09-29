Defense Minister Israel Katz responded Tuesday to the overnight elimination of Izz al-Din al-Bikh, commander of the Northern Gaza Brigade of the Hamas terrorist organization, and issued a stern warning to the organization's leaders residing outside the Gaza Strip.

“Last night, the IDF eliminated the commander of the Northern Gaza Brigade of the Hamas terrorist organization, as part of the ongoing series of targeted eliminations against the leaders of terrorism in Gaza," the Defense Minister stated.

According to Katz, the targeted eliminations are intended to impair Hamas' ability to carry out terrorist attacks against Israeli forces, crush its capabilities on the way to disarming it, and settle accounts with everyone responsible for the acts of murder and atrocities committed on the Simchat Torah holiday three years ago.

Katz emphasized that the long arm of Israel's defense establishment will also reach the organization's leadership abroad.

“Hamas leaders abroad are also in our sights. None of these despicable murderers, who played a central role in the October 7 massacre, should be allowed to die peacefully in their beds. This is our duty as a people and as a country."

Concluding, the Defense Minister referred to previous attempts to target senior Hamas officials and warned: “Once, they escaped because of a malfunction - but the next time will come, and they too will be sent to the depths of hell."