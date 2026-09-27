Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu secretly took off on a private jet for the United Arab Emirates on Sunday to meet with the country's President, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, Channel 12 reported.

According to the report, Netanyahu spent the entire day in the UAE, where he held meetings with the Emirati President. Two different sources confirmed the details and that the meetings in Abu Dhabi occurred.

The dramatic and unusual visit to the Gulf comes amid growing public and political controversy in Israel over reports of warnings conveyed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of the October 7 terrorist attack.

The Prime Minister's Office has so far declined to provide details or comment on the issues discussed during the meeting between the two in the UAE.