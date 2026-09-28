The Health Ministry ordered Monday evening the immediate cessation of all medical activity at the “Medica Tel Aviv" medical center, located at 28 HaBarzel Street in Ramat Hahayal.

The decision followed serious and severe findings uncovered during a surprise inspection conducted by Ministry representatives at the facility last Thursday.

The inspection uncovered a series of serious deficiencies in medical practices and operating-room procedures, including cases in which medical procedures and treatments were performed in direct violation of the practitioners’ professional authority and mandatory legal requirements.

The Health Ministry stressed that “the totality of the findings indicates a profound systemic failure in the hospital’s operations, posing a serious and immediate danger to the well-being, health, and safety of patients."

Following the findings, the district physician issued an administrative closure order under which no medical activity will be permitted at the facility until further notice.

Alongside the suspension of operations, the Health Ministry announced that it would summon all senior officials involved in managing the institution to an urgent hearing, including the management of the Medica network, the network’s owners, and members of its board of directors. In addition, the Ministry is considering individual and disciplinary measures against officials and medical personnel found to have exceeded their professional authority and carried out procedures in violation of regulations.

The development represents a serious blow to the medical center network, as the findings in Tel Aviv follow additional serious deficiencies uncovered only last July during a surprise inspection at the “Medica Raphael" branch. In that case, the Ministry ordered the immediate suspension of activity in the operating rooms. Operations were subsequently allowed to resume only gradually, subject to the correction of the deficiencies and an explicit commitment by the network’s management to comply with licensing requirements.