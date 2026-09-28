At a time when Jewish students continue to face rising antisemitism on American campuses, more than 250 young Christian leaders, students and alumni gathered in Washington, D.C., for a clear message: allyship with Israel and friendship with the Jewish people must be visible when it matters most.

Passages’ Israel Impact Summit, held September 25-27 at the Museum of the Bible in DC, brought participants together for three days of education, practical training and conversation about Israel, Christian faith and the responsibility to confront antisemitism. A student panel put campus experiences at the center of the discussion, while sessions on misinformation, social media and advocacy focused on how participants can respond in their own communities.

The challenge remains urgent. The Anti-Defamation League recorded 583 antisemitic incidents on US college and university campuses in 2025. That was a substantial decline from the 2024 peak, but still nearly three times the number recorded in 2021.

“Be the safe place for your Jewish peers," Rebecca Heinrichs, a senior fellow at Hudson Institute, told participants. “Because antisemitism is a sickness, and it’ll ruin this American experiment and self-government."

Held during Passages’ 10th anniversary year, the Summit challenged alumni to carry the relationships and understanding formed during their visits to Israel into their campuses, churches, workplaces and public lives.

“Over the past decade, Passages has had the privilege of introducing thousands of young Christians to Israel, strengthening their faith and helping them build meaningful relationships with the Jewish people," said Zach Bauer, chief executive officer of Passages. “The Israel Impact Summit is a celebration of that legacy, but more importantly, it is an investment in the next generation of Christian leaders who will carry our mission forward for years to come."

In a video address, US Senator Ted Cruz reflected on the October 7 attacks and warned that antisemitism remains among the most pervasive threats facing Israel and the Jewish people.

"We all remember the horrific attack on October 7th, the largest single-day massacre of Jews since the Holocaust," said Senator Cruz. “It is a day none of us will ever forget. In the aftermath of the attack, and in the years that have followed, the support of the United States and organizations like Passages has helped Israel stand strong. But Israel and the Jewish people still face incredible threats, and among the most pervasive is antisemitism."

The Summit also featured opening remarks from the White Rose Society and keynote addresses by Passages board member Will Davis and Dr. Hunter Baker.

Sessions included Passages Vice President of Education Josiah McGee on Christian Zionism, HonestReporting CEO Jacki Alexander on misinformation and social media, Heinrichs in a fireside chat, and Jonathan Schanzer of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies on US foreign policy. Participants also joined Museum of the Bible tours, a discussion on the theology of Christian Zionism, a social media influencer panel and an advocacy fair designed to help them remain engaged after returning home.

“This is not a transactional relationship. Alliances cannot be transactional relationships," Schanzer told the Summit, pointing to the intelligence, technology, values and vision shared by the United States and Israel.

The gathering concluded with a video message from George Deek, Israel’s Special Envoy to the Christian World, who called for a lasting partnership between Christians and Jews and emphasized the importance of religious freedom and access to the land of the Bible for Christians everywhere.

“What I’m asking is not a political support what I’m asking is a partnership we need to partner together Christians and Jews to make sure that the land of the Bible remains open to every Christian whoever and wherever he is," Deek told the audience.

Throughout the weekend, Passages alumni described how their experiences in Israel had shaped their work in faith, policy and advocacy. Their stories gave the Summit its forward-looking purpose: equipping a new generation to build genuine Jewish-Christian relationships, challenge falsehoods and stand beside Jewish peers facing hostility.