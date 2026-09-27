Survivor of Hamas captivity Liri Albag reacted on Sunday to the elimination of the terrorist Muhamma Gabain, who held her and Agam Berger captive for nearly a year.

Albag shared feelings of relief, writing on social media that "when such good news comes, you can't hide the smile. What crazy closure! The terrorist who held Agam and me for nearly a year was eliminated!"

She added that she could go on for hours about the suffering that the terrorist caused the two of them during the long period but stressed: "I don't want to give him even another word. I only want to smile and tell him: rot in hell, you scum. It's so fun that you're no longer here. Remember the argument we had about who would get to hell first? It's fun to know that we were right."

Earlier in the day, the IDF and Shin Bet announced that they eliminated the terrorist in northern Gaza last week. The terrorist served as a commander in Hamas' military wing and was a major target for the defense establishment because of his involvement in acts of terror against Israel.

Other than Albag and Berger, the terrorist was involved in holding seven other hostages: Ziv Berman, Gali Berman, Eitan Mor, Matan Angrest, Omri Miran, Keith Siegel, and Alon Ohel, in Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip.