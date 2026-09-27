Edited by B. Silberstein

In recording the transition of leadership from Moshe to Yehoshua, the Torah states:

“Yehoshua son of Nun was filled with the spirit of wisdom, because Moses had laid his hands upon him; and Bnei Yisrael (the Children of Israel) listened to him and did as Hashem had commanded Moses." (Devarim 34:9)

At first glance this verse seems to contain an incomprehensible idea. It is true that Yehoshua acquired his Torah knowledge from his Rebbe (teacher) Moshe. However, it must be assumed that this was accomplished through engagement in a learning process, not some type of physical contact. Yet the Pasuk emphasizes that he became wise because Moshe “placed his hands upon him." What meaning can we derive from this seemingly baffling proposition?

Wisdom Beyond Knowledge

The entire verse must be read very carefully. It does not say that Yehoshua was filled with wisdom, but with the “spirit of wisdom." This is an entirely unique phenomenon. Many people acquire expertise in various fields of intellectual endeavor. However, the knowledge they gain does not affect the very core of the personality.

The distinctive feature of the authentic sage of Yisrael is that his whole personality is affected by the love of wisdom. This is the driving force of his life, the “prime mover" of his soul. Thus, he does not limit himself to one or two areas of inquiry but embraces all areas of knowledge.

This is not true of the secular intellectuals one encounters in the academic world. They confine the use of reason to certain limited spheres, but, on the most crucial issues pertaining to one's value system, follow their instinctual impulses and live in a state of philosophical ignorance.

The genuine Talmid Chacham (Torah scholar) abhors ignorance especially in matters that govern his way of life. His spirit of love for the truth motivates his approach to every activity in which he is engaged. Thus, the Navi (Prophet) says:

“David was wise in all of his paths and God was with him." (Shmuel I 18:14)

The Rebbe-Talmid Relationship

The question arises: How does one obtain this unique and special “spirit of wisdom?" Judaism maintains that real Torah knowledge is not easily attained. Many years of tireless and diligent study are needed to give one the ability to penetrate to the depths of Torah.

Good Rabbeim (teachers) are necessary to provide the instruction and training essential to becoming a scholar. The Rebbe-Talmid relationship is, however, not limited to formal study. The student learns from his Rebbe through listening to his teachings and studying Torah together with him.

But there is an additional and equally important form of learning, known as “Shimush Talmidei Chachamim," serving and attending upon Torah scholars. Through spending time with his Rebbe outside the classroom and observing his conduct, the student gains access to aspects of his Rebbe's personality and way of life that cannot be conveyed through formal instruction alone.

Abstract ideas can be transmitted by formal educational procedures. However, the spirit which motivates the “soul" of the Rebbe is something the student gains access to in a different way. By observing his Rebbe in the ordinary circumstances of life, the student sees how his love of wisdom affects every facet of his behavior.

The Talmud in Berachot 47b asks: Who is considered an Am HaAretz (ignoramus)? The Gemara considers various opinions and concludes as follows:

“If one studied the written and oral law but did not minister to Torah scholars, he is an Am HaAretz. Rav Huna said, the law is in accordance with this position."

We can now understand what the verse about Yehoshua is seeking to teach us. Of course, he had obtained vast Torah knowledge and even reached the level of prophecy. However, it was his possession of a “spirit of wisdom" that rendered him suitable for the role of Moshe's successor.

Love of knowledge was the essence of his personality and was expressed in every endeavor. This was not only due to his lifelong dedication to the study of Torah. It was developed and nurtured by his exposure to the personality, character, and very “soul" of his Rebbe, Moshe Rabbeinu (our teacher).

The placing of the Rebbe's hands on the head of the Talmid is the Torah form of granting Semicha (ordination). It expresses the close personal contact between Rebbe and Talmid, which is a vital element of the Jewish learning experience. The student's mind and heart must be transformed by the all-embracing character of the Rebbe-Talmid relationship.

Now we can understand why the Pasuk says that Yehoshua was filled with the spirit of wisdom because Moshe placed his hands on him. The personal relationship between the Rebbe and the Talmid who serves him was the vehicle through which the special Ruach of Torah (Spirit of Torah) was transmitted.

Two Ways of Learning

The rest of the Pasuk now flows smoothly. It says:

“And Bnei Yisrael listened to him and did as Hashem had commanded Moshe."

The Torah emphasizes that they “listened and did." On the surface this may appear redundant. However, the Torah is drawing our attention to the fact that there are different levels of success in teaching Judaism.

Some rabbis are able to inspire people to listen but not necessarily to act. The ultimate goal is to communicate in a manner that motivates people to learn for the sake of living correctly. This is possible when they regard the teacher not as a storehouse of information but as a role model worth emulating.

The ideal Rebbe is one whose personality reflects the attributes of humility, compassion and devotion to wisdom in all areas. Yehoshua was able to succeed Moshe because he was as diligent in learning from the actions of his Rebbe as he was from his formal teachings. He inspired the people to “listen and do" because he was a living example of one whose behavior reflects the Derech Hashem (way of God).

Acquire for Yourself a Rav

This lesson has great relevance to our lives. The Rabbis say in Pirkei Avot 1:6:

“Acquire for yourself a Rav (teacher)"

Our obligation is not only to study Torah as an abstract discipline, but also as a practical guide to the challenges of life. We must therefore seek to establish close relationships with genuine Torah personalities. We need to have ongoing association with people who apply the teaching and values of Torah to the complexities of day-to-day life. Our goal should be to study Torah for the sake of perfecting ourselves. We should strive to become Talmidei Chachamim who are imbued with the “Spirit of Wisdom."

May we all merit to do so.