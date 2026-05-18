A San Diego County man was arrested on a federal grand jury indictment charging him with assaulting a Jewish man during an anti-Israel demonstration near a synagogue in the Pico-Robertson area of Los Angeles that was hosting an event promoting the purchase of real estate in Israel.

According to the US Justice Department, Zaid Gitesatani, 28, of Carlsbad, California, was charged with one count of a hate crime. He was expected to make his initial appearance on Thursday afternoon in the US District Court in Los Angeles.

“The defendant’s conduct, if proven, is a serious violation of the law - every American deserves to live without fear of violence based on who he is or how he worships," Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said. “The Justice Department is committed to vigorously prosecuting such crimes of hate and violence."

According to the indictment returned by a federal grand jury on May 5, a real estate agency known as “My Home in Israel" advertised an event scheduled for June 23, 2024, at the Adas Torah Synagogue in Los Angeles’ Pico-Robertson neighborhood to promote land for sale in Israel.

Several pro-Palestinian groups planned and advertised protests against the event, including one group that called to “stand against settler expansion." Authorities said Gitesatani traveled to Los Angeles to attend the protest.

Federal prosecutors said that on the afternoon of the event and protest, a Jewish man identified in the indictment as “Victim A" was walking his dog near the synagogue when Gitesatani approached him from behind and punched him in the jaw, causing pain, redness and swelling. After the assault, Gitesatani allegedly walked away and retreated into the crowd.

According to the indictment, Gitesatani later posted on Instagram a screenshot of the assault along with the message, “Whooped the Zios today and we took their flag," as well as images of his bruised knuckles.

Prosecutors also said that in messages exchanged on Instagram in the days following the incident, Gitesatani wrote, “I whopped 2 zios," “whooped," “I swung good on them," “It was satisfying," and “I [sic] hand it [sic] numb from punching him so hard."

The indictment further states that Gitesatani posted a still image of the assault on Instagram with the caption, “The Chosen People sometimes need a good smack to wake up."

If convicted, Gitesatani faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Reports from the scene of the June 2024 event said protesters surrounded the synagogue and prevented Jews from entering, while pro-Israel counterprotesters also gathered at the location. Clashes later broke out between the groups, with members of both sides pushing, shoving, and throwing punches.

One anti-Israel protester allegedly sprayed bear mace at members of the opposing group as well as at an independent journalist at the scene. Police responded in riot gear and arrested one individual on a misdemeanor charge for allegedly carrying a “spiked flag" during the protest.

Following the incident, then-President Joe Biden condemned the violence and wrote on X, “I’m appalled by the scenes outside of Adas Torah synagogue in Los Angeles. Intimidating Jewish congregants is dangerous, unconscionable, antisemitic, and un-American." He added, “Americans have a right to peaceful protest. But blocking access to a house of worship - and engaging in violence - is never acceptable."

Former Attorney General Merrick Garland later announced that the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, the FBI and the US Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California had launched an investigation into the violence outside the synagogue.