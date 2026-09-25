Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas addressed the United Nations General Assembly via video link, launching a sweeping attack on Israeli policies, calling for an embargo on arms supplies to Israel, and outlining his demands for the future of the Gaza Strip and Palestinian statehood.

Throughout his speech, Abbas made no mention of terrorism nor did he condemn it, focusing instead on allegations against Israel and demanding international action against the country.

Abbas urged UN member states to prevent what he described as a second “Nakba," referencing the events of 1948, and accused Israel of committing “genocide" in the Gaza Strip.

Addressing JEwish violence in Judea and Samaria, Abbas called on world governments to stop "terror gangs protected by Israeli occupation forces from burning Palestinian homes while families are sleeping inside."

The PA chairman further demanded an immediate halt to foreign military aid to Israel, claiming those weapons are being turned against the Palestinian Arab population. Concurrently, he called on the international community to deploy protection forces for Palestinian Arabs and actively enforce the two-state solution.

Abbas also singled out Israeli construction in the strategic E1 corridor - which connects Jerusalem to Ma’ale Adumim - warning against continued development in the area and praising recent decisions by several Western nations to boycott “settlement products".

Turning to US President Donald Trump’s framework for the Gaza Strip, Abbas placed Palestinian Arab political unity at the center of his demands, insisting that any post-war plan must result in the complete integration of Gaza with Judea and Samaria and eastern Jerusalem under the sovereignty of a unified Palestinian state.