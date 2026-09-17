The United States has again refused to issue entry visas to Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas and members of his delegation ahead of next week’s United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The US State Department on Wednesday night confirmed an earlier report in the Saudi channel Al-Hadath that it would deny visas to the PA chairman Abbas and his delegation.

In a statement explaining the decision, the State Department said the PA violated US legislation that bars it from targeting Israel in international organizations, advancing unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state, paying stipends to terrorists and glorifying violence.

“As a consequence of their failure to reform, contrary to their commitments to the United States, and their ongoing activities that undermine the prospects for peace, the United States will extend sanctions that deny visas to PLO members and PA officials," the State Department said.

Washington also noted that the Trump administration will maintain a waiver allowing members of the PA Mission to the UN to keep operating from New York.

The decision mirrors Washington’s move last year, when Abbas was also denied a visa and ultimately delivered his address to the UN gathering by video rather than appearing in person.

Abbas attempted to have the US decision overturned. During a visit to Ankara last month, he asked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss the matter with President Donald Trump. Erdogan, who has referred to Trump as a “good friend," subsequently spoke with the US president by phone. However, the US confirmation that the visa restrictions remain in place indicates that the request was not successful.

Abbas had been scheduled to address the UN General Assembly on the morning of September 24.