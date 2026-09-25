‘This was a hate-motivated crime’: Belleville police update after shooting near synagogue

The shooting outside the Sons of Jacob synagogue in Belleville, Ontario, was a “premeditated and targeted" attack against the Jewish community, Belleville Police Chief Murray Rodd said Thursday, describing the Sept. 20 incident, which took place during Kol Nidre prayers on the eve of Yom Kippur, as a hate-motivated crime.

“This was a deliberate attack directed at members of the Jewish community during one of the holiest observances of the year," Rodd said during a news conference, where police also released video footage from the shooting.

The footage shows 29-year-old Sean Ward, a former Canadian Forces soldier, opening fire outside the synagogue. As gunshots are heard, Ward is heard asking Const. Jeff Smith, “You are going to die for the Jews?"

Police said Ward had the capability to cause mass casualties and destroy the synagogue. “The suspect had the means, the motive, and the mechanisms to cause a mass casualty and the destruction of the Jewish synagogue. The loss of life and irreversible damage that could have rippled through our community for generations cannot be overstated," Rodd said.

Ward, who was released from the Canadian military in 2022, was armed with a shotgun when he confronted Smith, who had arrived in the area in a police truck and was stationed outside the synagogue. Smith was struck by gunfire while inside his cruiser.

“Despite suffering life-threatening injuries, within moments of encountering the armed suspect, Constable Smith exited his vehicle and engaged the attacker. He was shot multiple times and stayed engaged," Rodd said.

Nearly three minutes after the exchange began, Const. Mike McCurdy arrived and joined Smith in confronting Ward.

“Together Constables Smith and McCurdy confronted the active attacker and prevented what would have become an unimaginable tragedy. Their actions represent the very definition of courageous policing. Because of their selfless commitment to duty, an extreme incident in an inactive attacker was stopped before innocent lives were lost," Rodd said.

Smith sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his head and body, as well as fractures and shrapnel injuries. He faces a lengthy recovery and is expected to undergo several surgeries.

“He is expected to undergo multiple surgeries related to serious head trauma. While his recovery will be lengthy and challenging, he is making progress every day," the chief said.

Ward suffered life-threatening injuries during the confrontation and later died in hospital .

Police also disclosed that Ward had gasoline in his truck and additional weapons, along with “the means to carry on a gun battle for a long time." Rodd said investigators had found evidence that could provide further insight into Ward’s intentions but declined to discuss whether a manifesto had been discovered at his residence.

“There was evidence that has been discovered that will corroborate the intent in more detail, and it’s too early for us to provide that," the chief said.

Rodd said Ward was not previously known to police. Investigators also determined that he had conducted reconnaissance at the synagogue before the shooting, while Smith was already present.

Jewish Federations of Canada CEO Steven Shulman credited the two officers with preventing a mass-casualty attack and called them heroes for protecting those inside the synagogue.

“Without that, we would’ve had a massacre, likely. That can’t be in Canada," Shulman said in an interview with CP24 following the police briefing.

Shulman also called on governments to strengthen security measures and enforce laws addressing hate crimes amid what he described as increasing threats to the Jewish community.

Noah Shack, CEO of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA), similarly praised Smith and McCurdy.

“If not for the extraordinary bravery of Constable Jeff Smith, Canadians would have experienced the type of mass-casualty terror attack our security services have warned is a realistic possibility. We continue to pray for his full and speedy recovery."

"Today, Belleville Police released the name of a second officer that deserves our unending thanks. Constable Michael McCurdy quickly responded to the shooting attack and saved countless lives."

"Constable Smith and Constable McCurdy’s heroism represent the very best of Canada. Their courage must now serve as a rallying call to elected officials at every level of government and to Canadians across the country to confront this growing threat to our national security and way of life."

"Police confirmed that this was a deliberate attack targeting members of the Jewish community and released video footage of the attacker stating, 'You’re going to die for the Jews,' before the shooting began," said Shack.

Shack pointed to federal warnings about the potential radicalization of individuals amid increasingly normalized targeting of Jews.

"Federal threat assessments have warned that 'over the longer term, an environment in which the targeting of the Jewish community as a group frequently occurs and becomes more normalized will likely influence some susceptible individuals towards violent extremist pathways.' Extremists, like the gunman in Belleville, are being radicalized by conspiracy theories and libels about Jews to target Canadians," he continued.

Shack warned, "Canada is at a precipice - one step closer to the tragedies witnessed in Bondi Beach, Manchester and Boulder - and our leaders must take urgent and concrete actions before it is too late."

Jewish advocacy organization B’nai Brith Canada also credited law enforcement with preventing a greater loss of life and renewed its call for increased security at Jewish institutions.

“During Yom Kippur, the holiest date on the Jewish calendar, it is believed there was an attempted mass-killing of Jews praying at the Sons of Jacob synagogue in Belleville. It is only thanks to the brave efforts of law enforcement that the shooting did not result in further tragedy," the statement read.

“For months, B’nai Brith has warned that the situation facing Canada’s Jewish community has deteriorated. Since May, we have released multiple, unprecedented reports highlighting the rapid acceleration of violent antisemitic incidents," the statement read.

The organization called for legislation allowing synagogues to employ armed and qualified security guards, arguing that Jewish institutions should not have to shoulder the responsibility for their own protection.

“Congregants at the Sons of Jacob synagogue were fortunate to have a trained, armed policeman guarding their doors. Most Jewish institutions in Canada do not have this comfort," the statement continued, adding that the government must allocate funding for law enforcement to “ensure a sufficient police presence at every Jewish institution in Canada."

“The burden of providing police protection to Jewish institutions should not fall on the communities themselves. It is a basic function of government to protect its citizens."