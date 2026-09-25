A new i24NEWS poll shows growing support for Otzma Yehudit, led by National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, projecting the party would win 8 seats if elections were held today.

The surge follows Ben Gvir’s announcement this week regarding his conditions for joining the next government. The Otzma Yehudit chairman stated that he intends to demand the Defense portfolio for himself, while pushing for MK Tally Gotliv to receive the Justice portfolio.

According to the poll, Likud also gains momentum, leading with 27 seats, followed by Gadi Eisenkot’s party with 22 seats. Naftali Bennett’s party and the Democrats, led by Yair Golan, receive 9 seats each.

Among the haredi parties, United Torah Judaism wins 8 seats, while Shas takes 7. Yisrael Beytenu and the Joint List also receive 7 seats each.

The Religious Zionist Party, led by Bezalel Smotrich, receives 6 seats, tied with Mansour Abbas’s Ra’am party. The Amcha Yisrael party crosses the electoral threshold to secure 4 seats.

By bloc, the current coalition parties reach 60 seats. The opposition parties hold 47 seats, while the Arab parties account for a combined 13 seats.