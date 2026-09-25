Amb. Danon to Iranian at the UN: “We pray for regime change in Iran, and that day will com

Following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to the UN General Assembly , Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, approached the Iranian representative and handed him a Starlink device.

Danon told the Iranian representative, “Take the Starlink to Tehran. It could be very useful for you in Iran, helping the Iranian people gain their freedom."

Danon added, “We love the Iranian people and pray for regime change. That day will come."

The Iranian envoy refused to accept the device. Danon later wrote in a post on social media, “The Iranian representative didn’t want the starlink :(“