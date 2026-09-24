Canadian Defense Minister David McGuinty said Wednesday that the government is deeply concerned that the man identified as the suspect in Sunday’s shooting outside a Belleville, Ontario, synagogue had previously served in the Canadian Armed Forces.

Sean Ward, 29, died Monday in hospital after exchanging gunfire with police outside the Sons of Jacob synagogue. He had served in the Canadian Armed Forces for approximately five years, joining in July 2017 and being released in June 2022.

The Department of National Defense confirmed that Ward served with the Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry and was never deployed.

The Globe and Mail and Global News, citing anonymous military and National Defense sources, reported that Ward’s release followed his refusal to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. A source cited by Global News also said Ward had expressed antisemitic conspiracy theories.

Belleville police have not disclosed a motive for the shooting, which occurred as members of the Jewish community gathered at the synagogue for Yom Kippur, Judaism’s holiest day.

McGuinty said the military has spent the past decade implementing “culture changes," including adjustments to recruitment standards and a longer probationary period for new recruits.

“The situation is a serious one, and we’re taking it very seriously," McGuinty said in Ottawa, according to The Canadian Press. He acknowledged “improvements" in military culture while adding that “there’s always work to be done."

The defense minister also expressed concern for Const. Jeff Smith, the Belleville police officer wounded in the exchange of gunfire, and for the local Jewish community. “We’re obviously very concerned," he added.

Police have released few details about Ward beyond identifying him as a resident of nearby Quinte West. Ontario’s police watchdog said an autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday. Smith was hospitalized in critical but stable condition following the shooting.

Meanwhile, police in Ontario are investigating a separate alleged threat targeting a synagogue. Durham Regional Police said a 19-year-old man was arrested after allegedly posting online threats to carry out a shooting at a synagogue in the Durham Region.

Police said their Hate Crime Unit was alerted Friday, September 18, by an external law enforcement partner about threats posted on an online message board. Investigators identified the person allegedly behind the posts and carried out a search warrant at a Whitby residence the following day.

Alexander Parfitt, 19, of Whitby, was found at the residence and arrested without incident, police said.