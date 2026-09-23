Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz responded on Wednesday to an address delivered earlier in the day by Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa at the United Nations General Assembly.

During his address, al-Sharaa criticized Israel and declared that "the Golan will remain Syrian territory." In response, Katz made clear that Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights is not subject to challenge.

"My clear answer to the Syrian President who made loud declarations in the UN: the Golan Heights is under Israeli sovereignty; it is an integral part of the State of Israel forever," Katz declared.

Katz mentioned past agreements and clarified that Israel would not agree to return to previous security situations: "We will not withdraw from Mount Hermon and the security zones that were conquered in 1973 and given over in the Disengagement Agreement in 1974 under conditions which were violated when Syria became an Iranian base and threat on our borders."

The Defense Minister expanded on the IDF's presence on the other side of the border and explained that military measures taken recently sought to foil immediate threats: "With the fall of Assad, the IDF entered the summit of Mount Hermon and the security zone in Syria to prevent your and your supporters' Jihadist threats against the State of Israel. The IDF will remain there as long as there is a Jihadist threat on the border and the Israeli communities, be it from your security forces or other Jihadist groups and organizations in Syria."

Katz concluded by sending a stern warning to the leadership in Damascus against escalating the situation: "If they attack our forces or the territory of the State of Israel within Syria, we will have to act and respond, and any territory we take this time will remain ours forever, in accordance with the laws of war. We will not allow Syria to become a threat to the State of Israel, and we will act to prevent this when necessary."