In a unique gesture of appreciation ahead of the Sukkot holiday, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee was presented with a giant etrog during a special meeting at the US Embassy in Jerusalem.

The unusual gift was presented by Duvi Honig, founder and CEO of the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce, together with Rabbi Chaim Michoel Gutterman, one of the heads of the Shuvu educational network, which operates kiruv schools serving traditional and secular families throughout Eretz Yisroel.

Honig explained to Ambassador Huckabee that the etrog is traditionally associated with the heart, representing the inner character of a person. They chose the etrog as a fitting expression of appreciation for the ambassador’s steadfast support and solidarity with the Jewish people.

“You have a heart as big as this etrog," Honig told the ambassador.

Rabbi Gutterman added that the Torah refers to the etrog as a “Pri Etz Hadar," which Chazal explain as referring to the fact that the etrog remains on the tree from one year to the next, enduring the changing seasons.

“Just as the etrog remains on the tree through all the seasons," Rabbi Gutterman said, “you have stood with us through every period - through the ups and downs and through all the storms we've experienced. You've consistently stood at the side of the Jewish people, and for this you are greatly deserving of our appreciation."

Ambassador Huckabee expressed his appreciation for the special Sukkos gift and remarked, “I've never seen anything like this."

The ambassador was also deeply impressed by the scope of Shuvu’s educational activities throughout Israel. He expressed his interest to visit Shuvu's schools and high schools in order to see the network’s work firsthand.