Yisrael Beytenu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman proposed to seek an agreement with Jordan under which it would administer Areas A and B of Judea and Samaria, sparking backlash from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu attacked the proposal, slamming, "Liberman, I knew you were on the left ever since you formed a government with Mansour Abbas. I know you are on the left because you will form a government with Eisenkot, Yair Golan, Bennett, and the Arab parties. But I never believed you would propose today that the Jordanian army control parts of the Land of Israel. Retract this immediately!"

Liberman responded, "The only person who declared his willingness to establish a Palestinian state, in the Bar-Ilan speech, is Benjamin Netanyahu."

Liberman then presented his position, saying, "I have said this several times, and I will say it again: The Palestinian Authority is a terrorist organization, and the division between it and Hamas is clear. Hamas specializes in armed terrorism, while the Palestinian Authority specializes in diplomatic terrorism. Therefore, the State of Israel must create territorial continuity between all of Area C and maintain complete control there. At the same time, an alternative must be found for the administrative and security control of Areas A and B."

"I strongly oppose Israel managing the lives of the Palestinians in Shechem, Jenin, or Tulkarm," he added. "Therefore, in order to prevent a vacuum that Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and the other terrorists would enter, an agreement must be reached with Jordan for it to administer Areas A and B - an Israeli-Jordanian confederation."

"Someone who supported the expulsion of Jews from Gush Katif, released Yahya Sinwar and another 1,026 terrorists, and initiated the transfer of Qatari money into the Gaza Strip has no right to preach morality to anyone," he concluded.