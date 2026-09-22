מהכנסת לגלשן: השר עמיחי שיקלי גלש יחד עם פצועי צה"ל בהרצליה

Ahead of Yom Kippur, Minister of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Amichai Chikli - a former commander in the Golani Reconnaissance Unit and the Egoz Unit - attended the annual festive toast for “HaHazakim Mitgalim", an organization that supports wounded male and female IDF soldiers through surfing and rehabilitative community programs.

During his visit, the minister met with dozens of wounded veterans and program participants, even joining them in the water for their weekly surfing session at the Gazebo Club in Herzliya.

Chikli was deeply moved by the organization's work and his time with the veterans. He was particularly impressed to learn that many of the participants, who served during the recent war, have collectively completed over 10,000 days of reserve duty. Looking forward, the minister suggested holding a joint activity in the future that would bring together members of the government and the veterans.

HaHazakim Mitgalim operates entirely on a voluntary basis, helping wounded IDF soldiers heal through surfing, social connections, and community support as they navigate the challenges of rehabilitation.

During the event, Chikli met with key leadership, including Chairman Udi Tenne (an IDF officer and wounded veteran), CEO Ohad Niemark (a former senior Shin Bet official), and Head of Treatment Matanya Kordani, alongside the many volunteers who dedicate their time to the cause.

Reflecting on the visit, Minister Chikli said, “Meeting these fighters is a meeting with the Israeli spirit at its very best. People who have given so much to the country continue to choose life, action, friendship, and resilience. HaHazakim Mitgalim is doing sacred work - not just through sports and surfing, but above all by creating a community, fostering a sense of belonging, and giving wounded veterans the strength to move forward. Seeing everyone together after everything they have endured is a tremendous source of inspiration. The State must know how to embrace them, support them, and stand as a partner in this vital work. You are continuing the legacy of King David and Bar Kokhba."

Speaking directly to the veterans and volunteers on the beach, Chikli added, “I believe every soldier should allow themselves the time and space to care for their mental well-being and never feel ashamed to do so - whether that means seeing a therapist or participating in an activity like surfing."

“Few people - and few generations - have been called upon to carry such an immense psychological burden over such extended, grueling periods. That is why doing the inner work to rebuild mental strength after such intense and painful experiences is so essential. Thank you all very much."

Tenne, chairman of HaHazakim Mitgalim, shared, “Our organization was born from the understanding that rehabilitation is not just about medical treatment - it is about returning to life, to community, to friendship, and to self-belief. Surfing enables our fighters to confront challenges, overcome fears, and rediscover their inner strength. Having Minister Chikli visit, meet our team, and hear these stories firsthand means a great deal to us. This recognition and support fuel our commitment to keep serving those who have given so much to the State of Israel. In the 'war after the war,' it is our collective duty to put on the flak jacket and join the effort to save the lives of those who fought for us."