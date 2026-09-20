תיעוד הירי במעיין ללא קרדיט

Footage from Ein Ri'a spring near Neve Tzuf captures the moments of today's (Sunday) shooting attack in which a Samaria resident in his 30s was killed after arriving at the site to immerse ahead of Yom Kippur.

The footage captures the sound of gunfire as people who had come to the spring for ritual immersion take cover. Amid the shooting, one person can be heard asking, "Is there an army here?" while another asks, "Is the police here?"

In the attack, a terrorist opened fire at the spring. The victim was found unconscious inside a vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Magen David Adom teams provided medical treatment and evacuated him to Beilinson Hospital while attempting to save his life, but he was later pronounced dead.

After the shooting, the terrorist exited his vehicle while armed and fled the scene on foot. The IDF imposed a cordon on the village of Deir Nidham, where the terrorist fled.

Following the attack, large numbers of forces from the Binyamin Brigade, Duvdevan special forces, additional reinforcement units, and Israel Police were deployed to the area. The forces set up roadblocks throughout the sector and launched searches for the terrorist, assisted by drones and Air Force aircraft.

About an hour after the shooting attack, an attempted vehicular attack took place near the Ganim military post in northern Samaria. According to the IDF, soldiers from the 890th Battalion stationed at the post opened fire on the vehicle and killed the terrorist. Another terrorist who was in the vehicle was arrested by the forces.