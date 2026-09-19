הרב מרדכי אוירבעך בישיבת מעלה אליהו צילום: ללא

Rabbi Mordechai Auerbach, rabbi of the Sadigura hasidic community's Abir Yaakov congregation in Tel Aviv and son of the late Rabbi Shlomo Zalman Auerbach, passed away at the age of 84.

Rabbi Auerbach was born on the third of Adar, 5702 (1942), in Jerusalem's Shaarei Chesed neighborhood. Following his marriage, he moved to Tel Aviv and was appointed rabbi of the Sadigura hasidic community's Abir Yaakov congregation in the city.

Over the years, a community formed around Rabbi Auerbach that also included many ba'alei teshuva (newly-religious Jews). He became known as a rabbi and halachic authority to whom many turned with questions of Jewish law, for advice and to receive blessings.

Rabbi Auerbach was closely associated with the Ma'ale Eliyahu Yeshiva in Tel Aviv and visited it frequently over the years. His most recent visit to the yeshiva took place just two weeks ago.