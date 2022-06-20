The Sadigura hasidic sect on Monday night will celebrate the wedding of their rebbe's (hasidic leader) brother and the son of their previous rebbe.

While the groom, Shimon Menachem Nachum Friedman, is Israeli, his bride, Sara Feiga Shweid, is from Williamsburg, New York. Friedman studied for a time in yeshiva in Gateshead, England, Behadrey Haredim reported.

According to Kikar Hashabbat, the wedding will take place in the US, and is expected to be attended by family, though it will not be attended by the current Sadigura Rebbe due to conflict within the community and the refusal of some family members to recognize the will of the previous rebbe.

At the same time, Israeli hasidim will be celebrating in the large study hall on Gutmacher Street in Bnei Brak.

At the hall, a festive meal will be served at 8:00p.m. for all hasidim, who are asked to come in their festive Sabbath clothes. At 9:00p.m., the Rebbe, who is 25 years old, will hold a joyous gathering, which is expected to continue for several hours, and during which many hasidim are expected to present the Rebbe with positive goals of increasing in their Torah learning.

Last month, the Sadigura Rebbe's wife gave birth to a son, who is the couple's third child.