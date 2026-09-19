US President Donald Trump announced on Friday an agreement with Denmark which would see the US having security control over Greenland.

“I am pleased to announce that the United States of America has entered into an Agreement with The Kingdom of Denmark, and Greenland, that gives the United States permanent control over security, and all other needs, in Greenland, completely addressing ALL of our many U.S. concerns," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social announcing the deal.

“There will be NO COST to the United States! At my direction, we worked with representatives of Denmark and Greenland to guarantee that the United States will FOREVER have the complete ability to do what is necessary in Greenland in order to secure and defend the security of Greenland, and the United States of America," he added.

“Additionally," Trump continued, “from now on, no U.S. adversary can EVER have a base in Greenland, have a military presence in Greenland, or make sensitive investments in Greenland, without our express written approval."

He stated that the agreement is an “Infinite Life" agreement and added, “We are very honored and proud of what has just taken place, and everything agreed to today will be cherished by the American People. We will immediately begin the process of developing a large Military presence in the appropriate part of Greenland, of which there are many."

“We will work with the people of Greenland in its development and construction. This solution is a great one for the United States of America, Denmark, Greenland, and all of our Allies. We look forward to working with the wonderful people of Denmark and Greenland toward a magnificent future with respect to this large, and highly strategic, parcel of land. We will be very protective of it! This is a dream come true for the United States of America, one that is very important, historic, and special," concluded the US President.

Trump has long expressed interest in Greenland, an 836,000‑square‑mile island strategically located between the US, Europe and Russia, and rich in natural resources including oil, gas and rare earth minerals. After winning the 2024 presidential election, he revived an earlier offer to purchase the territory, which was again rejected.

In early 2026, the White House said that Trump was “discussing a range of options" to acquire Greenland, emphasizing that the use of the US military is not being ruled out.

In a speech to a joint session of Congress early in 2025, Trump said of Greenland, “I think we’re going to get it. One way or the other, we’re going to get it."

As recently as January, Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte were reportedly discussing a deal on Greenland which would have included a commitment to respect Denmark’s sovereignty over the island.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)