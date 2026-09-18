A new Maariv poll, published Friday morning, indicated that if elections were held today, the Likud party would win just 18 Knesset seats.

However, the coalition bloc is polling at a stable 50 seats, since the Amcha Yisrael party would cross the electoral threshold and Religious Zionism-Zehut would gain one seat.

According to the poll, if elections were held today, Yashar! would be the largest party, with 23 seats, and Likud would be second-largest with 18 seats.

"Together" would be third-largest in the Knesset, with 13 seats.

Among the smaller parties, The Democrats and Yisrael Beytenu would win nine seats each, while Otzma Yehudit would win eight.

Three parties - United Torah Judaism (UTJ), Shas, and the Joint Arab List - would win seven seats each, and the Religious Zionism-Zehut technical bloc would win six seats.

The United Arab List (Ra'am) would win five seats, and Ofer Winter's new Amcha Yisrael party, as well as the Reservists-Economic Party technical bloc, would scrape by the electoral threshold with four seats.

Divided into blocs, right-religious bloc would win 50 Knesset seats, while the center-left bloc would win 54 seats. The Reservists-Economic party, which has not yet taken sides, would win four seats, and the Arab parties would win 12.