Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke Thursday evening at a Likud pre-holiday toast and presented the election as a choice between the right and the left.

He later called on voters not to support a party that would fail to cross the electoral threshold, appearing to allude to Amcha Yisrael party chairman Ofer Winter.

“It’s either left or right. Do you want to fight or surrender? That is what this election is about," Netanyahu told thousands in attendance, before taking a swipe at Yashar! chairman Gadi Eisenkot: “There is no Yashar - it’s a bluff."

Netanyahu later warned against the loss of votes within the right-wing bloc and alluded to Winter’s party: “You must not vote for a party that will not cross the electoral threshold or that will transfer votes to Liberman, and that will bring down the right-wing bloc."

Netanyahu then referred to his brother Yoni, who was killed in action, and said: “I draw my strength from that day when my brother Yoni, a hero of Israel, fell. I swore to do everything to ensure the eternity of Israel. Because I do not surrender, we do not surrender, we fight. That is what this election is about - right or left, and we choose the right for the benefit of all the people of Israel."

The Prime Minister then addressed the Middle East and declared: “We have changed the face of the Middle East, and we will continue to change the face of the Middle East."

Netanyahu listed a series of senior terrorists who had been eliminated: “I want to remind you: Two years ago, Nasrallah was sitting in his bunker. Where is he now? Eliminated. Where is Khamenei? Eliminated. Where is Deif? Eliminated. Where is Haniyeh? Eliminated."

At the conclusion of his remarks, Netanyahu set another objective regarding Iran: “We must complete the mission all the way to the end. We must bring down the Iranian regime."