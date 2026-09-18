Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has strongly defended New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s decision to bar rapper Macklemore from performing at Gillette Stadium, arguing that the artist should not use Kraft’s venue for political activism.

The dispute followed Macklemore’s removal from Ed Sheeran’s US “Loop Tour" after Kraft objected to the rapper’s recent onstage conduct and what he described as a broader history of antisemitic rhetoric and imagery.

"I back Robert Kraft banning Macklemore from performing at Gillette 1000% and thank him for having a spine when many others in his shoes don't," Portnoy said in a video posted to social media.

Portnoy argued that Kraft, as the stadium’s owner, had the right to determine who performs there. "Macklemore, who is turning this into a political rally, you're going to come into Bob Kraft's house and spit in his face? No f------ way!" Portnoy said. "That's not censorship. This ain't freedom of speech, homie. He owns the stadium! It's his house."

He also questioned whether concertgoers should be subjected to political messages unrelated to the main performer.

"Would you have a party and invite someone over who is going to spew what you consider hatred? If I go to the Ed Sheeran concert, I don't want to hear a ‘Free Palestine’ rant from a guy who isn't being genuine about it all. I didn't pay to hear Macklemore give me a political speech, I paid to hear Ed Sheeran sing."

Portnoy further pointed to Macklemore’s previous controversy involving antisemitic imagery. "Bob Kraft, I am sure, did what I did when I saw this, he researched Macklemore," Portnoy said. "It didn't take long to learn that Macklemore has a pretty shady past. He already, at a prior concert, dressed in wildly antisemitic tropes."

He was referring to Macklemore’s 2014 performance in Seattle, where the rapper appeared in a dark suit while wearing a fake beard and prosthetic nose. The appearance drew criticism for invoking antisemitic caricatures of Jews, and Macklemore subsequently apologized.

The latest controversy began during Macklemore’s performances at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium on September 4 and 5. He led anti-Israel chants, displayed imagery related to the Gaza war and performed "Hind’s Hall."

Macklemore announced Monday that he had been removed from Sheeran’s tour. He claimed Kraft had contacted Sheeran and threatened to cancel the singer’s planned tour if Macklemore remained part of the lineup.

Kraft did not directly address that allegation in a statement released Monday. Instead, he explained that Macklemore had been barred from Gillette Stadium because of the artist’s “recent actions" on stage and “a broader history of antisemitic rhetoric and imagery that we believe has been deeply offensive and hurtful to the Jewish community."

“I would welcome the opportunity to sit down with Macklemore and discuss the facts, because ultimately our goal is the same - peace for all people, an end to suffering, and an end to all hate," Kraft said.

Sheeran addressed the controversy the following day, making clear that he had not personally decided to remove Macklemore. According to Sheeran, he spent the preceding week trying to resolve the dispute after venues warned that they would pull his shows if Macklemore remained on the tour.

“I was informed that this stance was based on how Macklemore conveyed part of his message during his performance, rather than everything that was said," Sheeran said. “I spoke with venues at length all week to try and build a bridge. One of those people was Robert Kraft."

Sheeran explained that Macklemore’s contract was with the concert promoter rather than with him personally, and that the promoter ultimately made the decision to remove the rapper. He nevertheless praised Macklemore's “strength of purpose to stand up and shout for what he believes."

The controversy subsequently led several other artists who had been scheduled to support Sheeran to leave the tour .

Portnoy criticized those departures and accused the artists of placing political statements ahead of their commitments to concertgoers.

Portnoy concluded by reiterating his support for Kraft and calling on more Jewish people to publicly defend him.

"I don't stand with Bob Kraft 5 percent, 10 percent," Portnoy said. "I stand with Bob Kraft 110 percent. More Jews have to speak out. That's why I am making this video, because it's really easy for everyone just to pile on right now, but I have his back a hundred million percent."