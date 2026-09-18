Federal authorities have arrested a North Carolina man accused of sending antisemitic threatening letters to Jewish organizations and community leaders, including the Holocaust Memorial Miami Beach and officials affiliated with the American Jewish Committee (AJC) and American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), JNS reported.

The man, Brian Charles, faces a federal charge of mailing threatening communications. According to an FBI criminal complaint filed in federal court, letters were sent from Charlotte, North Carolina, to recipients in Florida and Washington, D.C., during June and July.

Among the statements contained in the letters were, “I am going to destroy many Jews" and “Many shall die by my wrath."

Investigators linked Charles to the correspondence after finding a latent fingerprint on a letter sent to AJC Palm Beach, according to JNS. Several of the envelopes also listed Charles' name and a Charlotte return address.

The complaint said forensic examiners matched the fingerprint on the AJC letter to Charles, while examinations of fingerprints from other letters had not yet been completed.

The Holocaust Memorial Miami Beach received a letter addressed to two members of its board. Another was sent to AJC Palm Beach, while an AIPAC executive received letters at a former residence in Palm Beach County and at the organization's Washington office. The complaint also said a letter was mailed to two US Secret Service protectees at an address in Jupiter, Florida.

Charles has a previous conviction for similar conduct. In 2018, he pleaded guilty in New Mexico to five counts of mailing threatening communications and received a 542-day prison sentence followed by three years of supervised release. According to the complaint, he violated the terms of his release several times.

In a separate case, a Maine man has been sentenced after being convicted of making social media threats against former Vice President Kamala Harris, Maine law enforcement officers and Jewish people.

The Justice Department said 52-year-old Thadius Wind was convicted in July of three counts of transmitting interstate threatening communications and one count of threatening Harris following a two-day jury trial in US District Court in Bangor. He was acquitted of another interstate-threat charge.

Wind was sentenced Wednesday to time served, amounting to about 17 months, and three years of supervised release, according to local media reports.

Court records say Wind published social media posts threatening to kill Jewish people, Harris, Maine police officers and Elon Musk. The FBI identified him as the author of the posts and searched his Eddington home in March 2025, where investigators found numerous swords.

Authorities said the investigation and evidence presented at trial demonstrated that Wind harbored strong animosity toward the people and groups he targeted.

The FBI's 2024 hate-crime statistics showed that Jews were the targets in 69% of reported religiously motivated hate crimes. The bureau recorded 1,938 anti-Jewish hate-crime incidents that year, the highest figure since the FBI began collecting such data in 1991, according to data cited by JNS.