Yashar! party chairman Gadi Eisenkot has clarified that he will not agree to a rotation government or rotation agreement following the October elections.

Speaking in an interview with Kan Reshet Bet, Eisenkot made clear that, in his view, the rotation model that has recently appeared in Israeli politics should disappear from the public discourse.

"Rotation is not on the table," Eisenkot said. "I in general and as a matter of principle - and I have said this dozens of times in the past - oppose this whole invention of an alternate prime minister. I oppose rotation. A prime minister should be elected for four years so that he can implement plans and advance domestic and regional initiatives."

According to him, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, "like all the members of the Cabinet on October 7, is not fit to lead." However, Eisenkot stressed that his position regarding Netanyahu is separate from his fundamental opposition to rotation governments.

"Regarding rotation, I am firmly opposed to a rotation government and to rotation, and to all the tricks and gimmicks that have accompanied us in recent years," he said.