MK Gilad Kariv (Democrats) published a message in Arabic to Arab voters presenting his party's three goals ahead of the elections.

The party's first goal is to repeal the Nation-State Law and replace it with a basic law that will enshrine full equality among all citizens, without discrimination.

The second goal is to repeal Amendment 116 to the Planning and Building Law (Kaminitz Law), which, according to him, "chokes" planning and building in Arab communities. In addition, they intend to work in coordination with local authorities to help young Arabs build their homes and their future within their communities.

The third goal is to close the gaps in practice through genuine five-year plans and provide suitable employment opportunities for doctors, teachers and academics.

Kariv said the Democrats Party is the political guarantee that these commitments will be implemented and turned into reality. “The Democrats are the insurance policy of a sane Israel," he said.