The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced Thursday morning that a joint surprise drill by the Technology and Logistics Directorate and the Home Front Command has begun at several locations across Israel and will continue until the afternoon.

The IDF said the exercise is designed to assess the military’s level of alertness and readiness across multiple branches, as well as its technological and logistical preparedness for a range of unexpected operational scenarios.

It will also test the Home Front Command’s readiness and operational capabilities, including the activation of standby forces and reserves, as well as decision-making and operational response procedures at all levels-from regional commands and districts, through the various branches and formations, up to the General Staff.

As part of the exercise, increased movement of security forces, military medical teams, and vehicles will be noticeable in various areas across the country.

The IDF emphasized that there is no security incident and that the exercise was planned in advance as part of the 2026 training schedule.

This past Friday, a surprise exercise was held in the Judea and Samaria Division, with all divisional battalions mobilized to test and improve operational readiness.

According to the IDF, the drill was designed to assess readiness for various surprise scenarios as part of operational preparations ahead of the holiday season.

Military officials added that the exercise is part of a broader series of drills conducted across the area in recent weeks. These exercises have focused on practicing diverse operational scenarios, including refining coordination with other local security and rescue services.