IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir visited the 91st Division on Wednesday and warned that the war is not yet over, while stressing that the IDF remains determined to remove Hezbollah's presence from the area south of the Litani River.

Zamir was joined by Northern Command Commander Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo, Operations Directorate chief Maj. Gen. Itzik Cohen, Planning Directorate chief Maj. Gen. Hidai Zilberman, Northern Reserve Corps Commander Maj. Gen. Yaakov Dolef, 91st Division Commander Brig. Gen. Yuval Gaz, Border Defense Array Commander Brig. Gen. Dvir Edri, and additional senior commanders.

During the visit, Zamir held an operational situation assessment in which he reviewed developments in the area and the troops' readiness.

Field intelligence troops, Yahalom troops, and reservists from the 91st Division presented robotic capabilities and advanced weapons designed to assist troops in carrying out their missions and strengthen defensive capabilities in the sector.

The Chief of Staff approved the principles of the defensive concept for the area and instructed commanders to maintain troop readiness, strengthen operational preparedness, and remain on high alert in accordance with developments and operational requirements.

"The 91st Division is on the front line of defense for the residents of the north," Zamir said. "We operate from forward defensive areas based on maintaining a presence deep inside enemy territory beyond the border, in accordance with the updated operational concept."

"Our troops are operating to thwart threats while strengthening the defense of the communities and residents in the north. The war is not yet over, and challenges still lie ahead."

Zamir said the IDF has achieved significant operational successes and weakened Hezbollah, but stressed that further action is necessary.

"We have achieved many significant operational accomplishments and weakened the Hezbollah terrorist organization. The IDF is determined to rid the area south of the Litani River of Hezbollah's presence, alongside advancing the ongoing overarching objective of disarming Hezbollah."

He added that this objective could not be advanced through an agreement with the Lebanese government as long as the Lebanese Armed Forces do not significantly improve their effectiveness on the ground.

"We will not allow Hezbollah to rebuild its strength, restore its capabilities, or reestablish terrorist infrastructure in the area," Zamir declared.

The Chief of Staff also addressed the IDF's growing use of robotic and unmanned systems, saying lessons from the war were driving the development of new capabilities.

"The battlefield is changing rapidly. This challenge requires us to remain in constant motion, learn quickly, and continuously improve," he said.

"As part of the lessons we have learned throughout the war, we are developing new capabilities and expanding the use of manned and unmanned capabilities, with the aim of increasing operational effectiveness. In the coming months, we will inaugurate the Robotics Branch, which will develop capabilities in the air, at sea, and on land. What you see here is only the beginning."

Zamir praised the use of such systems during recent fighting, including the Battle of Beaufort and operations on the Ali al-Taher Ridge.

"The capabilities you operated during the war, as well as in the Battle of Beaufort and the Ali al-Taher Ridge, were impressive, increased operational effectiveness, and saved the lives of our troops," he said.

"We will continue moving forward rapidly, developing and adapting ourselves to the changing reality, and becoming a global leader in this field."