The US State Department on Tuesday advised Americans to reconsider travel to Saudi Arabia, citing the threat of Iranian missile and drone attacks, armed conflict, terrorism, exit bans and local laws governing social media activity.

The department designated Saudi Arabia as Level 3: Reconsider Travel and issued a stronger warning against travel to areas near the Yemen border, where it said there is a threat of terrorism.

The advisory said the risk of Iranian attacks has remained since hostilities between the United States and Iran began on February 28, 2026. Iran has launched missiles and drones at targets across Saudi Arabia, including cities, infrastructure, airports, military bases and diplomatic and energy facilities. Commercial flights continue to operate, although service has experienced significant disruptions.

The State Department also warned that Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have threatened to attack Saudi Arabia again. Americans living or working near energy infrastructure and military installations could face increased danger, particularly in areas closer to the Yemen border. The department said debris from intercepted missiles and drones also poses a risk.

US government employees stationed in Saudi Arabia face additional travel restrictions. They are prohibited from traveling within 20 miles of the Yemen border and from making non-essential trips to Qatif. Special authorization is required for travel to the provinces of Jizan, Asir, Najran and Qatif. As of August 30, 2026, family members are permitted to join US government employees working in Saudi Arabia.

The advisory also highlighted the continuing threat of terrorism in the kingdom. The State Department said terrorist attacks can occur with little or no warning, particularly around holidays, and may involve knives, firearms or vehicles.

Potential targets include political, cultural and religious sites, locations frequented by Americans and other foreigners, tourist attractions, large gatherings, hotels, transportation hubs, markets, shopping malls, entertainment venues and government facilities. The department also warned that terrorist groups could seek to retaliate for military operations or attacks against them or other regional targets.

Americans traveling to Saudi Arabia were additionally urged to exercise increased caution because of the possibility of exit bans. The State Department said US citizens have been prevented from leaving the country because of criminal or civil investigations, including disputes involving unpaid visa-overstay fees, family matters, financial disagreements and labor disputes.

According to the advisory, exit bans can remain in effect for years and in some cases continue even after a criminal sentence has been completed or a private legal dispute has been resolved.

The warning comes amid growing tensions between Saudi Arabia and the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels.

On Friday, the Houthis took control of Yemen's entire Red Sea coastline and captured three strategic islands, dramatically expanding their control over the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a critical maritime passage connecting Europe and Asia.

A local official from Yemen's Saudi-backed government said that the Houthis had "completed their takeover of the Bab al-Mandab area and Mayyun Island".

Mayyun Island, located in the center of the Bab al-Mandab Strait, is particularly significant because its capture strengthens the Houthis' ability to target Saudi tankers. The group has been attacking Saudi vessels since July .

Those territorial gains came one day after the Houthis captured the Red Sea port city of Mokha . Earlier in the week, the group also launched attacks against four cities in southern Saudi Arabia: Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan and Najran. The attacks wounded 73 civilians , including women and children.

On Tuesday night, shortly after the US published its warning, Saudi air defenses intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by the Houthis before it entered restricted airspace around Mecca.

In a statement posted on social media, Saudi-led coalition spokesperson Turki al-Malki said the drone was intercepted south of the city and described it as the second Houthi attempt to target Mecca, citing a ballistic missile launch in July 2017.

He said the coalition would take what he called necessary deterrent measures against further attacks.